[In Pictures] KL Rahul enjoys a break after Cape Town Test along with Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer

Team India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul recently posted a few pictures from Cape of Good Hope, South Africa, during his time away from the field. His teammates Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer also accompanied him.

All three were part of the Indian Test squad, which drew the two-match Test series against South Africa, 1-1. Shardul Thakur only played the first Test in Centurion, which India lost by an innings and 32 runs.

Thakur was ineffective with the ball and took only one wicket after conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.30 in his 19-over spell. With the bat, Thakur scored 24 and 2. As a result, team management replaced him with Mukesh Kumar for the second Test in Cape Town. The visiting side went on to win the game inside two days after magnificent bowling performances from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer played both the games. Iyer failed to make an impression with scores of 31 (50), 6 (12), 0 (2), and 4* (6), while batting at the No. 5 position. Rahul hit a valiant century in the first Test and made a case for a permanent spot in the middle-order.

As the series ended quickly, a few players utilized the time to travel around Cape Town and South Africa. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur traveled to Cape of Good Hope, the most south-western point of the African continent. Rahul gave a glimpse of it to the fans by sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram. He wrote in the caption:

"Cape Town with good company."

Sanjay Manjrekar feels India might have to choose one from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul after Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar was impressed with KL Rahul's temperament while batting in the middle-order in South Africa Tests. He felt that Rahul will soon be competing for one spot with Shreyas Iyer when Rishabh Pant makes his much-awaited comeback.

Speaking to Star Sports on the matter, Manjrekar said:

"I think he's [KL Rahul] a guy who cares about every format. You know how he's built to value every opportunity that he gets after he got that 100."

He added:

"You know, I am looking two years from now and I thought he's really competing with Shreyas Iyer for a batting position in the middle order because the moment Rishabh Pant is fit, he becomes your keeper batter, and there's great quality to Rishabh Pant batting and keeping as well."

