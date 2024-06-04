[In Pictures] KL Rahul poses in a picturesque location during his vacation after IPL 2024

Star cricketer KL Rahul recently posed in a picturesque location during his vacation after the conclusion of IPL 2024. He was last seen on the field last month, leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL. After reaching the playoffs in their first two years, LSG failed to qualify for the knock-out stages this year. They did not perform to the expectations as they ended up in the seventh position in the table with 14 points from 14 games.

KL Rahul had a decent season with the bat, scoring 520 runs at an average of 37.14, including four half-centuries to end up as the leading run-scorer for his side. However, he did not have a great run as captain leading an inexperienced side.

He also failed to make it to the Indian T20 World Cup squad as the selectors gave the nod to Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of him in the opening role. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson were preferred for the wicket-keeper batter slots.

After a couple of hectic months playing in the IPL, KL Rahul took some time off to rejuvenate. He gave a glimpse of his vacation to fans by sharing a couple of pictures on his official X handle. You can watch them below:

"You won't get an Indian player of that quality"- Aakash Chopra's advice to LSG about retaining KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2025 mega-auction

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the retention options for Lucknow Super Giants before the mega auction next year. He picked Nicholas Pooran as one of the obvious choices for retention.

Chopra then added that LSG should not let go of KL Rahul if he wants to stay, as an Indian player of his caliber might not be available to purchase in the auction. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Nicholas Pooran should be retained in my opinion. KL Rahul should be retained if he wants to be retained because you want a captain and you won't get an Indian player of that quality. Marcus Stoinis is in the maybe or maybe not category. If he is good, he is very, very good, but the good days are often fewer than bad days. So that is a concern. You want more good days."

On the options in LSG's bowling department, Chopra continued:

"I won't want to retain anyone apart from Ravi Bishnoi in bowling. If I am getting Mayank Yadav in the uncapped category for three to four crores, I might retain him, but I will let everyone else go. I will also let Krunal Pandya go. I will not retain anyone else. I will say that I will start afresh."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

