[In Pictures] “My baby after 25 years” - Ravi Shastri drives the iconic Audi from 1985 World Championship at Raymond Auto Fest

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri was delighted to be back riding an Audi 100 at a supercar meet in Mumbai on January 14. The 62-year-old took part in the Raymond Auto Fest hosted by Gautam Singhania and drove the car during the event. Shastri also signed the front of the vehicle.

For the uninitiated, Shastri was the Player of the Tournament in the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket - a seven-team competition India won in style. The left-arm spinning all-rounder was presented with an Audi 100 for his heroics in the tournament.

Almost 40 years later, Shastri took to his X handle to share pictures of him reuniting with an Audi 100 and captioned the post:

"My baby after 25 years! Thrilled to drive it at the Raymond Auto Fest, thanks to Gautam Singhania's incredible initiative to restore #India's vintage gems. Unbelievable how it still shines like it did 40 years ago when India won it."

Shastri was recently in Australia as part of the commentary team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The thrilling five-Test series saw the hosts emerge victorious over Team India by a 3-1 margin.

Shastri was the Indian head coach in their back-to-back Test series wins in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

A look back on Ravi Shastri's performance in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket

Team India began their 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. Shastri bowled an economical spell of 0/27 in 10 overs but scored only 2 with the bat despite India's six-wicket win.

He followed that up with another low score in India's next outing against England but produced a game-changing spell of 3/30 with the ball in an 86-run victory. Hosts Australia were next in line as Shastri enjoyed his best all-round performance until then with figures of 1/34 in 10 overs and a half-century with the willow as India secured an eight-wicket win.

Another three-wicket haul and a half-century in the semi-final against New Zealand helped India pull off an eight-wicket win and a place in the grand finale. A hat-trick of terrific all-round displays was completed when Shastri picked up a wicket and scored an unbeaten 63 in the final against Pakistan to help India lift the trophy at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Shastri finished the tournament with an incredible 182 runs at an average of 45.50 and eight wickets at an average of 21 in five matches.

