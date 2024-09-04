[In pictures] “Our pride and joy” - Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan share special moments on Instagram as their son Angad turns one

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan shared a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, September 4, to celebrate their son Angad's first birthday. The Indian speedster last played for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup and has since been enjoying his time away from the game.

Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in Goa. They introduced their son Angad to the world with a social media announcement on September 4, 2023.

As their son turns one, the couple took to Instagram to share a post. They wrote:

“Our pride and joy, our son, our little superhero is ONE!”

Bumrah was instrumental in India’s victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, earning the Player of the Tournament award. In the final, he delivered a stellar performance, taking two wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell, helping India secure a seven-run win over South Africa and bring glory to the nation.

Overall, the right-arm pacer took 15 wickets in eight matches, with an average of 8.26 and a superb economy rate of 4.17, helping India clinch their second T20 World Cup title.

Jasprit Bumrah begins training ahead of important home season

On Tuesday, September 3, Jasprit Bumrah posted a video on Instagram of himself bowling in the nets. After a break, the fast bowler is gearing up for his return. He was rested for the Sri Lanka tour and will also skip the Duleep Trophy to prepare for the crucial home season ahead.

The Indian cricket team will first compete against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting on September 19, followed by a three-match T20I series. Afterward, Rohit Sharma and his team will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series, beginning on October 16.

Later in the year, India will tour Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Series. Jasprit Bumrah will play a pivotal role in all these matches for India to achieve the desired results.

