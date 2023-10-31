[In Pictures] Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira wears his Indian team jersey for Halloween

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira Sharma was seen wearing her father's Indian team jersey on the occasion of Halloween on October 31. 4-year-old Samaira is the only daughter of Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The Indian skipper is currently in Mumbai with the Men in Blue in preparation for their next match of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ritika Sajdeh took to her official Instagram handle today and shared a couple of pictures of their daughter in her story. Samaira can be seen sporting Rohit's number 45 Indian jersey in the photos.

You can watch the pictures below:

Ritika Sajdeh's latest Instagram story.

Rohit Sharma has been in scintillating form in the 2023 World Cup with the bat, providing blazing starts to his team. Across 6 games, he accumulated 398 runs at an average of 66.33, including one century and two fifties. He also got these runs at an impressive strike rate of 119.16.

"This artistry sets Rohit Sharma apart"- Sanjay Manjrekar after Indian captain's 87-run knock against England in Lucknow

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Rohit for his match-winning knock of 87 (103) against England in testing conditions. He also opined that it was one of Sharma's greatest ODI innings. During a discussion on Star Sports, Manjrekar said:

"When we talk about Rohit Sharma's ODI batting and his greatness, we talk about the three double hundreds, and he scored a quick hundred recently as well. But according to me, this knock is one of the greatest ODI innings. There are two or three reasons for that - the pitch was slightly tricky in the afternoon, the bowling challenge was quite good, the tactics Jos Buttler used were also high quality, and India were under pressure."

He continued:

"You might remember a shot he played, I think off Adil Rashid's bowling, it was an extremely small gap, and he hit a drive with power to find the boundary. Then he hit Moeen Ali over mid-off against the turn. This artistry sets Rohit Sharma apart."

