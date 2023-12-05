[In pictures] Shubman Gill enjoys a winter vacation in London

Team India opener Shubman Gill recently posed for a picture with his friends during his vacation in London. He was last seen on the field during the final of the 2023 World Cup, where India suffered a heart-breaking loss against Australia.

Everyone had high expectations from Gill going into the tournament. However, he had to miss a couple of matches initially due to dengue. The youngster played nine matches after that and scored 354 runs at an average of 44.50, including four half-centuries.

Gill supported Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli well in the top order, but could not produce match-winning knocks.

Along with several others, Shubman Gill was rested for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia. He will return to action next week when India will travel to South Africa for an all-format tour.

In the break, Gill has voyaged to London with his friends to rejuvenate himself ahead of a crucial South Africa tour. One of Gill's friends, Raghav Sharma, shared a couple of pictures on Instagram to give a glimpse of the vacation. You can view the pictures below:

"Ruturaj is going to have stiff competition because Shubman Gill also plays like that"- Aakash Chopra on opening options for 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently stated that Ruturaj Gaikwad has played himself into contention for a spot in the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ruturaj made great use of the opportunities in the recently concluded series against Australia and ended up as the leading run-scorer. He amassed 223 runs across five games at an average of 55.75, including one century and a fifty.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed Ruturaj Gaikwad's performances and stated that he might be competing with Shubman Gill for one of the opening spots in a full-strength Indian T20 squad. Chopra said:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad - he said that he is there. Ruturaj is going to have stiff competition because Shubman Gill also plays like that. Rohit Sharma will also come now. So suddenly you will feel that you aren't even able to pick two among the three."

Chopra continued:

"So these runs were necessary. Keep scoring runs so that you are part of the squad when the World Cup comes. From his point of view, it's important that he remains a part of the squad. It might be a direct shoot-out between him and Shubman Gill. You might keep one of them as both do similar things in T20 cricket."

West Indies and the USA will host the 2024 T20 World Cup between June 4 and June 30.