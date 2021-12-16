[In pictures] "All buckled up" - Team India set off for South Africa

Team India cricketers began their two-format tour of South Africa on Thursday. The BCCI shared photos of Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammed Siraj, among others, all boarded up on the flight to Johannesburg.

India will play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa, beginning on December 26. Opening batter Mayank Agarwal, pacer Umesh Yadav and all-rounder Shardul Thakur were seen all masked up and so was batting coach Vikram Rathour, peeking behind a smiling Bumrah. Here are the photos:

The four in-frame bowlers will be crucial to India's chances in South Africa, especially Bumrah, who is expected to lead the bowling attack. Pujara and Rahane are on tight ropes and will need to score to retain their place in the side. Agarwal, who is set to be the first-choice opener, will have a massive responsibility as well.

Team India players underwent a three-day quarantine in Mumbai before departing today. After landing, they will check-in at a plush resort instead of a hotel. This is being done to ensure their safety and give them some breathing space as well. The players and their families won't have to serve any quarantine upon arrival in the Rainbow Nation.

Both series on the tour are highly consequential. The red-ball rubber is Virat Kohli's second in the country as skipper. It's the only place his team is yet to win a Test series and he'll want to set the record straight. The ODIs are likely to be Rohit Sharma's first as full-time 50-over captain, and after the recent controversies, all eyes will be on him too.

Team India's full schedule in South Africa

Team India vs South Africa 1st Test: December 26 to 30 – Centurion – 1:30 PM IST

2nd Test: January 3 to 7 – Johannesburg – 1:30 PM

3rd Test: January 11 to 15 – Cape Town – 2:00 PM

1st ODI: January 19, Wednesday – Paarl – 2:00 PM

2nd ODI: January 21, Friday – Paarl – 2:00 PM

3rd ODI: January 23, Sunday – Cape Town – 2:00 PM

Edited by Samya Majumdar