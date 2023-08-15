[In Pictures] Team India under Jasprit Bumrah take-off for Ireland T20Is

A new-look Team India under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah have left for Ireland for the three-match T20I series to be played in Dublin from August 18 to 23. This series is an exciting one for many reasons as far as the Men in Blue are concerned because they have a combination of fresh faces as well as those coming back from a long injury lay-off.

BCCI took to their social media handles to upload pictures of the players getting ready to leave for Ireland. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar have missed a lot of games due to injury and this is their chance to show how good their form is on comeback.

For others like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube, it is a reward for their consistent performances in the IPL and a potential ticket to India's plans for next year's T20 World Cup.

Here are the pictures that BCCI posted:

Jasprit Bumrah's form and fitness focal point of India vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the captain of the side travelling to Ireland, and understandably so as he is a senior member of the team and has already captained India in a Test match.

Moreover, the selectors and the team management might also want to see how Bumrah has shaped up after being 11 months away from competitive cricket due to a major back injury.

Bumrah is a massive key to the Men in Blue's chances in the ODI World Cup later this year and fans will hope that he gets back to his best as soon as possible.

Squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.