[In Pictures] Team India members share glimpses from picturesque Napier ahead of 3rd IND vs NZ T20I

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, the Team India continent have arrived in Napier for the final game of the series. The third T20I will be played at McLean Park on Tuesday, November 22.

Ahead of the game, Team India players have been sharing glimpses of picturesque Napier on their official social media handles.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav uploaded an image with teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in which the players are seen strolling down a road.

(LtoR) Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Pic: Twitter

Kuldeep shared the image with the caption:

“Out and about with the boys in Napier 💙😊 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #NewZealand.”

Batter Shreyas Iyer took to Instagram to post a couple of serene images, capturing the beauty of Napier.

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer enjoys the beauty of Napier. Pic: Instagram

He shared the pictures with the caption:

“Magical sky 😍 Looks so fly😎.”

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya shared glimpses of the squad’s travel to Napier for the third and final T20I.

Also, VVS Laxman, who is India’s coach for the series, shared an image from the dressing room and tagged former teammate Gautam Gambhir. Going down memory lane, he wrote:

“Fond memories of Napier and this Napier dressing room and ground reminiscing the 2009 test match @GautamGambhir🙌.”

Both Gambhir and Laxman notched up hundreds in the 2009 Napier Test after India were asked to follow on. Thanks to the duo, the visitors drew the match as India batted for 180 overs in their second innings.

“I want more batters to chip in with the ball” - Team India skipper Hardik Pandya

Team India came up with a clinical performance to get the better of New Zealand in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After Suryakumar Yadav’s hundred took them to 191/6, Deepak Hooda claimed four wickets as the Men in Blue bowled out the Kiwis for 126.

Speaking after India’s 65-run win, skipper Pandya, who did not bowl, revealed that he wants more batters to contribute with the ball. The all-rounder stated:

“Bowlers did well and it was about being aggressive in the mindset. It doesn’t mean taking a wicket every ball, but being aggressive with the ball is important. The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers. I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball.”

Apart from Hooda, leg-spinner Chahal and pacer Siraj also impressed with the ball, claiming two wickets each.

