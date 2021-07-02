In Pictures: Team India take part in their first training session in Sri Lanka

Team India came out of quarantine and hit the ground running as they took part in their first outdoor training session in Sri Lanka. The traveling contingent got up to speed one day after completing their quarantine period in the island nation.

Sri Lanka Cricket shared pictures on Friday as Team India went through their paces in Colombo.

Team India will train at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo ahead of the Sri Lanka series. A picture captured head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Shikhar Dhawan deep in conversation as they oversaw the proceedings.

The Mumbai Indians duo of Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan were seen training, while Team India took part in a running drill in another picture shared by SLC. Hardik Pandya posted a picture from the team bus as well, tweeting that he had a "lovely and intense" first session with his India teammates.

The BCCI had confirmed that Team India came out of their hotel quarantine on Thursday, with the board sharing a picture of the players from the swimming pool. The group now has more than a week as they build up to the white-ball series.

Team India squad for Sri Lanka tour: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Complete India vs Sri Lanka schedule

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is this month. All India vs Sri Lanka games will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

1st ODI – Tuesday, July 13 at 2:30 PM IST

2nd ODI – Friday, July 16 at 2:30 PM IST

3rd ODI – Sunday, July 18 at 2:30 PM IST

1st T20I – Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I – Friday, July 23 at 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I – Sunday, July 25 at 7:00 PM IST

