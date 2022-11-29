[In Pictures] Team India train hard in Christchurch to save ODI series against NZ

Team India hit the nets in Christchurch ahead of the third and final ODI of their series against New Zealand to be played on Wednesday, November 30.

The Blackcaps are 1-0 ahead in the series and the Men in Blue have to win the upcoming game to ensure they make the honors even. The second ODI between the two teams was notably abandoned due to rain.

The BCCI took to their social media handles and posted pictures of batters Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant getting into their groove in the nets. Coach VVS Laxman was seen having a brief chat with Suryakumar Yadav, probably giving the latter some feedback on the nets session he had.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were also seen getting acclimatized to the conditions. Here are the photos that BCCI posted:

Third ODI against New Zealand crucial for some of India's fringe players

India will field a full-strength team for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh, which includes three ODIs and two Tests. This means the third ODI against New Zealand could prove to be a final opportunity for some of the players on the fringes of the selectors' radar.

Shreyas Iyer has been simply incredible in ODIs of late and although Rishabh Pant failed in the first game in Auckland, he will likely get a chance against Bangladesh. However, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson haven't been named in the squad for the next series, so this could be their final game for India in 2022.

Yadav looked good during his 34-run knock in the last game, which was abandoned due to rain, after a poor outing in the first ODI. He has been sensational in T20Is, but to make way into a crowded middle-order, SKY might need to produce an outstanding knock in Christchurch.

It will also be interesting to see if the visitors stick to Deepak Hooda as a sixth bowling option, which could keep Samson on the bench once again.

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

