[In pictures & videos] How the cricket fraternity celebrated Holi

Members of the Indian cricket team took a break from their daily routine to celebrate the festival of colors, Holi, with great fervor on Tuesday, March 7.

Holi, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, celebrates the eternal and divine love of Gods Radha and Krishna. The festival also signifies the triumph of good over evil, commemorating the victory of God Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

On the special occasion, Team India opener Shubman Gill shared a video on his Instagram handle in which the team members were seen celebrating the festival inside the team bus with plenty of enthusiasm. Senior batter Virat Kohli was particularly in a very jolly mood.

Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma as well as batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan also shared pictures of Holi celebrations on their official Instagram handles.

The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia. The hosts are 2-1 up in the four-match series.

They won the first two Tests comprehensively in Nagpur and Delhi but were stunned by the Aussies by nine wickets in the third Test in Indore.

The fourth India-Australia Test will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9. The match is a must-win one for India for them to confirm their qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be played at The Oval in June.

Royal Challengers Bangalore share pictures of Holi celebrations

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise also shared pictures of their women cricketers enjoying Holi celebrations. Apart from Indian cricketers like RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana, the overseas contingent that is part of the franchise also joined in the celebrations and were seen having a blast.

On the field, Bangalore got off to a poor start in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. They went down to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 60 runs in their opening match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

In their second game at the same venue, they were hammered by Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets. The much-hyped battle between Mandhana and MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur turned out to be a disappointingly one-sided battle. However, the players put behind their disappointment to engage in Holi festivities.

RCB will next take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday, March 8.

