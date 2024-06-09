[Watch] Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma give autograph on Chris Gayle's blazer ahead of IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli interacted with former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle ahead of the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9. The marquee contest is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Kohli and Gayle share a great camaraderie, given that they spent a lot of time together during the latter's stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two were seen catching up before the start of the India-Pakistan fixture.

Interestingly, Kohli also gave an autograph on Gayle's blazer. The 43-year-old donned a special blazer, in which one of his sleeves had the colors of the Indian tri-color, while the other side featured the colors of the Pakistani flag.

Gayle also took the autographs of Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Hardik Pandya, and Wasim Akram. Watch the clip here:

A video of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle's bromance also went viral on social media as they greeted each other in a unique style.

Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply in India's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland

Virat Kohli opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in Team India's first match of the ongoing ICC event against Ireland. While he has an impressive record batting at the top of the order, he failed to make a significant impact against the Irish side.

The seasoned campaigner scored just one run off five balls during his brief stay at the crease. He perished while trying to play an attacking shot off Mark Adair's bowling.

Kohli didn't get the desired connection, only getting a top edge that flew straight into the hands of third-man. India ultimately secured an eight-wicket victory, successfully chasing down a 97-run target in 12.2 overs.

The star batter would be aiming to make amends by coming up with an impressive performance against Pakistan.

