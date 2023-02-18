"In such a situation, the benefit of the doubt goes to the batter"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra gave his opinion on the controversial decision that Virat Kohli received during Day 2 of the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Saturday (February 18).

The former Indian captain looked good for his 44 before he was adjudged out LBW by the on-field umpire Nitin Menon off debutant Matthew Kuhnemann. Kohli seemed convinced that the ball was missing leg stump and went for a review.

Although the ball seemed to be clipping the leg stump, the replays also showed that the ball seemed to have hit the bat and pad at the same time. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why Virat Kohli was unlucky to be adjudged out. He said:

"Virat Kohli was unfortunate to get dismissed. From the replays, it looked like the ball had hit the bat and pad at the same time. According to the law, in such a situation, the benefit of the doubt goes to the batter."

"But the third umpire felt that he did not have conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. I feel the replays shouldn't be shown on the big screen because then the umpire becomes a villain for 35,000 people on the ground."

Chopra also hailed Axar Patel for his knock of 74 that helped India cut down Australia's first-innings lead to just one run. On this, he added:

"Axar has really grown as a player and his career graph is certainly on the right track. He doesn't get to bowl much with Jadeja and Ashwin in the ranks and so he ensures that he makes an impact with the bat. He, Ashwin and Jadeja saved India's innings and ensured they didn't give a huge lead."

Aakash Chopra predicts the winner of the second Test

Aakash Chopra believes that if the hosts are able to stop the Australians from posting a total above 200, they can chase down the target. However, he also claimed that if the visitors end up with a target of 250 or more, then they are in the driver's seat to win the second Test.

On this, Aakash Chopra stated:

"Now if Australia add even 140 more runs from here, I feel India will win this despite the struggle of the top-order. But if they reach a target of 250-270, then this series will be level on 1-1. You really need to win this game because the series is hanging on the balance."

Australia are currently 62 runs ahead at Stumps on Day 2 and still have nine wickets in hand.

