"In the team as a bowler and batting at number ten, so not too many batting records I'm after" - Tim Southee rubbishes Ross Taylor's 'sixes' claim

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee dismissed claims on his attempt to break the Kiwi record for most Test sixes made by former teammate Ross Taylor after the side's opening Test defeat against Australia.

Taylor's comments came after Southee attempted a second maximum in the over against Nathan Lyon during New Zealand's run chase of 369 in the first Test. However, he succeeded in only holing out to long-on with a well-set Daryll Mitchell still at the crease.

For the uninitiated, the 35-year-old has 87 sixes in his Test career and is second only to Brendon McCullum's tally of 107.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the second Test, Southee did not take too kindly to Taylor's words.

"It's certainly not at the top of my mind. I'm obviously in the team as a bowler and batting at number ten, so not too many batting records I'm after. But a disappointing way to finish that Test match, obviously never a good look to get out that way. I haven't had a great deal to do with Ross since he retired, but he's obviously a great of our game. He's entitled to his opinion, everyone's entitled to their opinion," said Southee.

He added:

"But all I'm worried about, and all I have been worried about is the guys in the change room. We're the ones who go out there and do the work so it's like every Test match, our focus has been on what we're trying to do. There's always outside noise, there's always outside opinions which comes with the territory. He (Taylor) knows what it's like to be within those four walls, he was in there for 112 Test matches. So it's a little bit disappointing."

The second Australia Test will also be Southee's 100th in the red-ball format for New Zealand. Yet, his side is in a precarious position after losing the first Test of the two-match affair by a mammoth 172 runs.

"There's no hiding the fact the currency we deal in as bowlers is wickets" - Tim Southee

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Day 3

Tim Southee took responsibility for his poor recent form with the ball but felt in a decent bowling rhythm despite the lack of wickets.

The veteran pacer has picked up just four wickets in the last three Tests against South Africa and Australia at home. His dry spell extends even further as he bagged only four wickets in New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh before the home stretch.

"There's no hiding the fact the currency we deal in as bowlers is wickets, and the last three Test matches I haven't got the wickets I would have liked. But I still feel like there's more to it, and there's roles to that as well. I've felt okay at times. Sometimes you feel good and you don't get the wickets, and sometimes you feel not so good and you actually pick up a few wickets," said Southee.

Despite his lack of recent form, Southee enters his 100th Test as the second leading wicket-taker in the long format for New Zealand, behind only Sir Richard Hadlee (431).

The champion cricketer has 378 wickets at an average of 29.49 with 15 five-wicket hauls.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App