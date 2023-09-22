"In terms of bowling, he is ahead of Washington Sundar" - Piyush Chawla on Ravichandran Ashwin's selection for the Australia ODIs

Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has chimed in on the most happening discussion —the battle between Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar for the off-spinning all-rounder spot ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Friday, September 22.

The 34-year-old felt Ashwin is definitively ahead of Sundar when it comes to bowling and should get the nod. Chawla said that with left-arm spinner Axar Patel suffering a quadriceps injury during the Bangladesh clash of the recent Asia Cup, Team India needed a batting all-rounder, resulting in Sundar being called up for the final against Sri Lanka.

In a discussion with ESPN Cricinfo, Chawla shared his thoughts on the Ashwin vs. Sundar discussion and said [0.50]:

"When we missed Axar Patel due to injury (Asia Cup final), they must have thought we need a batting all-rounder to give proper batting which is the reason they called Washington Sundar. Just from bowling point of view, we all know the calibre of bowler Ashwin is, be it white or red ball. He is a great bowler, great thinker of the game. So, in terms of bowling, he is ahead of Washington Sundar."

Piyush Chawla added that with the duo set to bat at No. 8 or 9, it is purely their bowling that should be looked at for the selection to the final Indian World Cup squad.

He said [1.40]:

"Will look at it purely from a bowling point of view because we have batting till No. 8. So if eight batsmen can't do the job, can't expect No. 9 to do the job. So purely the bowling should be looked at and it depends on how both of them bowl in this series."

"We know Ashwin has not played much ODI cricket in the last few years, so it's very important to see how he turns up and bowls in this series. If he bowls really well, they'll go with him," added Piyush Chawla.

Ashwin last played in the South Africa series in January last year and has featured in only two ODIS since 2018.

Nevertheless, the veteran off-spinner has picked up 151 wickets in 113 games at an average of 33.49 and an economy rate of under five runs per over. He also boasts impressive World Cup numbers, with 17 scalps in 10 games at an impressive average of 24.88 and a 4.36 economy rate. He was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side.

Meanwhile, Sundar has picked up 16 wickets in as many ODIs overall at an average of 27.18 and an economy rate of just over five runs per over.

"Won't be wise to move away from the pacers with the new ball unless it's a rank turner" - Piyush Chawla

Both off-spinners can bowl with the new ball in the powerplay.

Piyush Chawla also dismissed the idea of using either of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar with the new ball. The leg-spinner feels it's imperative to strike with the new ball and not contain, suggesting India not move away from the pacers unless the track is spinner-friendly.

"You want the spinner to bowl with the new ball to pick up wickets in this format and not contain. So it won't be wise to move away from the Pacers with the new ball unless it's a rank turner, which I doubt we'll get in the World Cup," said Chawla at [2.43] on ESPN Cricinfo.

He also felt that India's pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami should each play two ODIs against Australia.

"Each of the three between Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will get to play two games each so that they have game time and get the break as well," added Piyush Chawla at [ 0.20].

The first of the three ODIs between India and Australia will be played in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

Piyush Chawla's playing XI for the 1st ODI against Australia:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj