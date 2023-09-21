“In Tests, he is the world’s best all-rounder, better than Ben Stokes” - Aakash Chopra makes huge statement on versatile cricketer

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Ravindra Jadeja is the best all-rounder in the world in Test cricket at present, ahead of Ben Stokes. Chopra placed Jadeja above the England captain, pointing out that the latter does not bowl a lot because of his injury issues.

Jadeja and Stokes are two of the most prominent all-rounders in Test cricket at present. Jadeja has scored 2804 runs and has claimed 275 wickets in 67 matches. On the other hand, Stokes has played 97 Tests, scoring 6117 and claiming 197 wickets.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra rated Jadeja as a better Test all-rounder than Stokes at present. Giving his reasons for the same, he stated:

“Ravindra Jadeja presents a wonderful package. He bats at number seven and guarantees you 10 overs with the ball [in one-day cricket]. In Tests, he is not only India’s but the world’s best all-rounder, better than Ben Stokes because Stokes doesn’t bowl. Jadeja wins you games match after match. He is an unsung hero and definitely the best all-rounder in red ball cricket.”

Jadeja had a key role to play in India finishing runners-up during the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. In 13 Tests, he claimed 47 wickets at an average of 23.68, with three five-wicket hauls, which included a best of 7/42. With the bat, he contributed 721 runs at an average of 36.05, with two hundreds and three fifties.

Looking at Stokes’ performance in the previous WTC cycle, the left-hander scored 971 runs in 18 matches at an average of 32.36, with two hundreds and four fifties. With his medium pace, he picked up 30 wickets at an average of 35.33, with a best of 4/33.

Ben Stokes’ sensational ODI comeback ahead of World Cup

Stokes, who had announced his retirement from ODI cricket in July last year citing the crammed cricketing schedule, recently made a return to the format ahead of the World Cup. He featured in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand and made an impressive comeback to the 50-over version.

The 32-year-old scored 52 off 69 in the first ODI in Cardiff, which New Zealand won by eight wickets. After being dismissed for 1 in the second game, he smashed the record for the highest individual score by a male England batter in ODIs in the final match of the series.

He hammered 182 off 124 balls at The Oval, bettering Jason Roy’s 180 against Australia in Melbourne in 2018.