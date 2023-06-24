“In the tube” – Virat Kohli shares pictures reading a newspaper in the metro ahead of WI tour

Virat Kohli recently enjoyed quality time on public transport. In a picture on Instagram, the 34-year-old can be seen reading a newspaper inside the metro. Kohli wore a black T-shirt with a matching wristwatch and grey-colored pants to complete his look. He captioned the post:

“When in the tube.”

For the uninitiated, the tube refers to the underground metro.

In a recent interview during IPL 2023, the former RCB captain said he loves spending time in the UK since he cannot enjoy public life in India due to his popularity. He told Star Sports:

"I have not walked once in India and that is something I miss so badly. If someone gives me 12 hours, I would honestly just walk around. That’s a different joy of walking on the road, go whichever shop you want, eat or buy something. I don’t even remember the last time I walked on the road here.”

On the professional front, Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat for Team India in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The right-handed batter returned with scores of 14 and 49 as Rohit Sharma and Co. lost to Australia by 209 runs in the summit clash.

It was the second failure for Kohli in a WTC final. The former Indian captain had scored 44 and 13 in the inaugural WTC 2021 final against New Zealand, where India lost by eight wickets under his leadership.

Virat Kohli included in both Test and ODI squads for India’s tour of the West Indies

Virat Kohli has been included in both the Test and ODI squads for India’s tour of West Indies, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, June 23.

Kohli, who loves playing against West Indies, will look to continue his sublime form with the bat. The right-handed batter has, so far, amassed 822 runs in 14 Tests against WI, including two tons. In ODIs, he has scored 2,261 runs in 42 ODIs against the same opponents, including nine centuries.

The Delhi-born cricketer was recently seen spending quality time in the gym ahead of the WI tour.

Team India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is during their tour of WI. The opening Test will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from 7.30 pm onwards, starting July 12.

