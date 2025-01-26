"In U-19 World Cup, Shaw led the team, but Gill did not" - Retired Indian legend drops big 'captaincy vacuum’ statement ahead of Champions Trophy

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that there is a captaincy vacuum in the current Team India setup. Referrring out to Shubman Gill's appointment has vice-captain for the ICC Champions Trophy, the 38-year-old pointed out that while Prithvi Shaw has led the U-19 team at the World Cup, Gill has not done the same.

Despite a poor Test tour of Australia, Rohit Sharma has been retained as one-day captain for the three-match series at home against England as well as the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Interestingly, Gill has also retained his role as vice-captain, hinting that the selectors and the team management could be looking at him as a long-term replacement for Rohit as leader in one-day cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin hinted that the vice-captain might have a tough task on hand during the Champions Trophy in the worst case scenario of Rohit getting injured. The Tamil Nadu legend commented:

"These are very big shoes to fill. Let me be very honest here. If Rohit is injured and Shubman has to captain the Champions Trophy, I will look at him with tears in my eyes. He has also captained Gujarat Titans. He is very young in his strides as a captain.

"In the U-19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw led the team, but Shubman Gill did not. I am looking at it as a forward-looking move. Yes, it is arguable. Yes, it is debate but it is not absurd. I have been saying this many times. There is a leadership vacuum in Indian cricket. If Rohit, Virat, or Bumrah are not there, there is a leadership vacuum," the 38-year-old went on to add.

Gill (25) led Team India during a five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe last year. The visitors were stunned in the opening match by 13 runs, but recovered to clinch the series by a comprehensive 4-1 margin.

Shubman Gill has the potential: Ravichandran Ashwin on Team India's ODI vice-captain

While admitting that Gill might be too raw to lead the Indian team at the moment, Ashwin termed him as someone who has the potential to do well in the role once he learns and gains enough experience. Sharing his thoughts on Team India's future captaincy candidates, the former offie stated:

"I have seen them from close quarters. They were on their learning ropes. Basics have to be taught to them. Under Rohit Sharma, this grooming opportunity is a blessing for him. It is also a directive. There is also a potential junior in Rishabh Pant. Maybe he is not in the leadership zone.

"Shubman Gill is listening. Shubman Gill has the potential. He wants to learn. Maybe there is intrinsic feedback from the team one knows that. I cannot break everything and say. So from that angle, maybe let's try him," Ashwin concluded.

Gill had a poor Test tour of Australia recently. The right-handed batter scored 93 runs in five innings at an average of 18.60, with a best of 31.

