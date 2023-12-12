"In the UK it was hot news, front page, back page" - Michael Vaughan believes Jonny Bairstow run-out had massive effect on Alex Carey

Michael Vaughan believes Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey was massively affected by the backlash he received over the runout of Jonny Bairstow during the 2023 Ashes.

In a pivotal moment during the second Test at Lord's, Carey threw down the stumps to runout Bairstow, causing a stir between the two teams. It also remained in the headlines, potentially affecting Carey's batting form.

Since that point, the 32-year-old has averaged less than 17 in international cricket. Carey was also left out of the playing XI in favor of Josh Inglis following the opening game of Australia's triumphant 2023 World Cup campaign.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Vaughan felt Carey was among the nicest players and unfairly treated for the Bairstow runout.

"Without any question it certainly did, he’s one of the great guys Carey and in the UK it was hot news, front page, back page. All sorts of people commenting, Prime Minister’s commenting on both sides. Carey is one of those guys who probably it didn’t sit well with him," Vaughan said.

Michael Vaughan defended Alex Carey and Australia and blamed Bairstow for his lazy piece of cricket.

"I don’t think Australia did anything wrong, I have to be honest, I thought Jonny Bairstow was a little bit dozy and it was well within the rules of the game. That debate of spirit is utter nonsense, every team I’ve ever seen and played in has broken the spirit of the game every single day and I watch it still now that every team continues to break the spirit of the game. But it only seems to suit when it’s talking about a situation like the one at Lords," Vaughan added.

Things only got worse for Alex Carey when the runout impacted the game massively, with England suffering defeat by 43 runs and going down 0-2 in the series.

Although England recovered to draw the Ashes 2-2, the moment has lived on, causing several opinions and backlashes.

"Test series against Pakistan will be good for him because he’ll need some runs" - Michael Vaughan on Alex Carey

Alex Carey will be desperate for some runs against Pakistan.

Michael Vaughan believes the upcoming home Test series against Pakistan will be crucial for Alex Carey, with Josh Inglis breathing down his neck.

Carey has been picked as the lone wicketkeeper in Australia's squad for the first Test, starting at Perth on December 14.

"Inglis is clearly a player that Australia really like and admire, the way that he was shoehorned into the side in India tells you everything because Carey is a very good player of spin with his sweeping and reverse sweeping. For him to lose his position there shows you they really admire Inglis but this Test series against Pakistan will be good for him because he’ll need some runs," said Vaughan.

Vaughan added:

"He will have to keep well and if he does that he will be flying towards that West Indies series, if he has a bad time of it… you could quite clearly see a change with the gloves in Test match cricket. I mean he’s got to get in first against this Pakistan attack, I would think he might be waiting a while to get a knock."

"He might come in when the Pakistan bowlers are a bit tired, Australia are 300/5 and he’s got to get on with the game. But he needs some runs, players don’t need to be told, they know that the talk will be about Josh Inglis and every failure it will get louder and louder," concluded Vaughan.

Despite boasting an overall Test average of over 31, Alex Carey has averaged only 23.12 in 11 red-ball games this year. Meanwhile, Inglis is yet to play a Test match for Australia but has scored over 2,400 first-class runs at an average of almost 33.

Following the three-Test series against Pakistan, the Aussies will continue their home summer with two Tests against the West Indies.