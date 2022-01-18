"He is the logical choice" - Saba Karim backs Rohit Sharma to replace Virat Kohli as India's Test skipper 

Former cricketer Saba Karim has suggested that India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma be handed the Test captaincy after Virat Kohli's resignation. He believes the senior batter is the most "logical" choice for the crucial role.

However, Karim feels that the cricketer's fitness issues could be a point of concern. He mentioned that it would be a big ask to ensure that the injury-prone player remains fit to play in all three formats regularly.

Despite that, the former wicketkeeper-batter feels that Sharma is the right candidate to lead India in the longer format.

Saba Karim also pointed out that the right-handed batter was recently named vice-captain of the Test side, so he is expected to take over after Kohli's sudden exit. Here's what he said on YouTube channel Khelneeti:

"Rohit Sharma is the logical choice for the Test captaincy as he is the vice-captain of the team. The biggest challenge for Rohit would be to remain fit for all three formats. His track record with injuries is not good. He plays in a couple of series and then has to sit out because of an injury."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Rohit Sharma could be appointed as the new Test skipper, albeit as part of a stop-gap arrangement.

Karim thinks a younger player could then be groomed for a leadership role during Sharma's tenure.

"Like how Anil Kumble was made captain as a stop-gap arrangement in the past, Rohit Sharma could also be handed a similar role after Virat Kohli's resignation."

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match Test series in South Africa because of a hamstring injury. The opener is yet to recover from the same and hence is going to miss the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas as well.

"Several changes could be introduced after the appointment of the new captain" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim reckons that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid could introduce several changes alongside the new Test captain. He also expects changes in the team's batting order.

The 54-year-old said that if Kohli is promoted to the No.3 spot, then the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari can be accommodated in the playing XI. Saba Karim added:

"There is a possibility that a number of changes could be made under Rahul Dravid and the new captain. Not just in playing XI, but also in the batting order. Promoting Kohli to the No.3 spot means that Shreyas Iyer can bat at No.4, while Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant can come in at No.5 and 6 respectively."

The Indian team will next be seen in action in a three-match ODI series against South Africa. The first fixture of the series is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 19.

