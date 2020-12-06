IND v AUS 2020, 2nd T20I: Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing today?

After back-to-back wins in Canberra, the Indian cricket team has returned to Sydney to play the final two white-ball matches against Australia. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in India's success at the Manuka Oval.

The southpaw had an unbeaten 150-run partnership with Hardik Pandya in the third ODI match. In the second innings of the same game, he picked up a wicket and took a brilliant catch in the deep. Continuing his form in the T20I series, Ravindra Jadeja smacked a 23-ball 44* to guide the Indian cricket team to 161/7 in 20 overs.

Unfortunately, Ravindra Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury during his inning. Also, one of the deliveries from Mitchell Starc hit him on his helmet. Thus, the Indian cricket team had asked for a concussion substitute, and match referee David Boon approved Yuzvendra Chahal as the 'like-for-like' replacement.

Chahal played a match-winning role for the Men in Blue, scalping three crucial wickets. After the match, the BCCI issued a statement on Ravindra Jadeja's injury and announced that he would not play in the last two T20Is at the SCG. Thus, the all-rounder is not present in the playing XI for the ongoing match.

Who has replaced Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian cricket team?

BCCI announced that Shardul Thakur would join the Indian T20I squad as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement. The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler had a great game in Canberra on Wednesday. Skipper Virat Kohli included him in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.

Besides, Yuzvendra Chahal gained a place in the match squad as the team management rested Mohammed Shami. Birthday boy Shreyas Iyer too replaced Manish Pandey in the team. India won the toss and elected to field first in Sydney.