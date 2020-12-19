IND v AUS 2020: 'Ajinkya Rahane literally killed Virat Kohli in the first innings' - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane running out skipper Virat Kohli was the turning point of the first Test at Adelaide. India were doing well in their first innings at 188-3 when Rahane called Kohli for a quick single and then sold him down the river.

Kohli was batting well on 74 and looked determined to get a big hundred, which would have been his first century in 2020. However, he had to walk back to the pavilion in agony after a mistake from his vice-captain. Shoaib Akhtar reckons Kohli's big hundred could have made India's first-innings lead of 53 runs even bigger.

"The way in which Ajinkya Rahane ran out Virat Kohli; he literally killed Virat Kohli. If Kohli would have gone on to make 150 or 200 and the lead would have been better, India would have had a chance of making a comeback," Shoaib Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India will remember this defeat for years to come: Shoaib Akhtar

A dejected Virat Kohli after India's horror show at Adelaide.

With a handy lead of 53 in the first innings, the Men in Blue were in a good position in the Test match. However, it all came crashing down in the second innings as India scored only 36 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. With Mohammed Shami being retired hurt, India ended the game with their lowest-ever score in Test cricket.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were both in fine form and the Indian batsmen had no answer to their brilliant bowling. Shoaib Akhtar believes this thumping loss will leave scars on the Indian players for a long time.

"India survived similar bowling in the first innings. So I don't know why they had a different approach in the second innings. India just surrendered in front of Cummins and Hazlewood. I think it is really embarrassing and a very sad start to their Test series. India will remember this defeat for years to come," Shoaib Akhtar insisted.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day. Team India will have to find a way to come back into this Test series before it is too late.