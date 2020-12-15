IND v AUS 2020: Ajinkya Rahane sneaks into Top 10 of ICC Test Rankings before series against Australia

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has attained the tenth position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. The International Cricket Council released the updated rankings after the World Test Championship series between West Indies and New Zealand on Tuesday, December 15.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith retained the number one position, while Virat Kohli held on to the second spot. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was tied with Kohli at number two, has now slipped to the third position.

Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham also dropped one spot as Ajinkya Rahane replaced him in the Top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings.

⬇️ Kane Williamson slips to No.3

⬆️ Ajinkya Rahane moves into top 10



The latest update to the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting is here!





Apart from that, Henry Nicholls jumped eight spots to obtain the 13th rank, while Jermaine Blackwood broke into the Top 35 of the ICC Test Rankings.

Neil Wagner drops out of the Top 2 on the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers

In the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, Neil Wagner lost his second position to England's veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad. Aussie quick Pat Cummins continued to rule the leaderboard with 904 rating points.

West Indian skipper Jason Holder had a forgettable ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand. He remained wicketless in Wellington and Hamilton and consequently slipped out of the Top 10.

The Indian cricket team's stars Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin gained a position each. Bumrah occupies the eighth rank, while Ashwin has entered the Top 10.

Gains for two England players in the top 1️⃣0️⃣ of the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for all-rounders 📈



Full list 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/APyCnGgDUl — ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad also gained a place on the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders, replacing Roston Chase in the Top 10. Chase is now tied with New Zealand's rising star Kyle Jamieson at the eleventh rank. Meanwhile, Tim Southee has lost one place on the all-rounders' rankings.