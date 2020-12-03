IND v AUS 2020: Ajinkya Rahane warms up for upcoming Test series with practice sessions [Watch]

Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane warmed up ahead of the vital ICC World Test Championship series against Australia with a net session. The right-handed batsman is not a part of the T20I and ODI squads, but he seems focused on preparing well for the game's most extended format.

Ajinkya Rahane shared a couple of videos on social media, where he can be seen perfecting his shots in the training nets. In the Twitter video, the right-handed batsman plays a solid defensive shot.

The Test batsmen also shared a video of him in the training nets.

"Phenomenal conditions to put in some work!" Ajinkya Rahane captioned the post on Instagram.

Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead India in the last three Test matches

Skipper Virat Kohli has publicly stated that he will return home on paternity leave after the first Test match in Adelaide. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will likely lead the Indian cricket team in Kohli's absence from the second Test onwards.

Limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will undergo a fitness test on 11th December. If The Hitman clears the test, he could play a part in the final two Tests. If Sharma is available for the third and the fourth Test matches, he could assist Ajinkya Rahane in the leadership role.

The Indian cricket team will find it hard to replicate their past performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. During the 2018-19 tour, Virat Kohli's men made history by winning the 4-Test series 2-1. However, this year, Australia's batting lineup will be at full strength.

India will miss their marquee batsman Kohli in the three matches against the Aussies and it will be interesting to see how the team performs under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy. The Delhi Capitals star is working hard to lead the side from the front following Virat Kohli's departure.

It is pertinent to note that Rahane has a 100% win record as a Test captain in matches against Australia and Afghanistan.