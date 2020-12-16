IND V AUS 2020: ‘Always exciting to have youngsters in the team,’ admits Virat Kohli ahead of stern Australia test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has stated that he is confident that the youngsters would perform well in spite of the challenging conditions posed to them.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first Test at Adelaide, Virat Kohli said that it is always exciting to have youngsters in the team. Answering a query on his expectations from the young guns, Kohli said:

“They are obviously very talented players, that’s why they are here. Shubman (Gill) hasn’t got opportunities at this level yet in Test cricket. As and when he gets an opportunity, we will see how he goes about it. He is a very confident young man.”

On Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, who could be the two openers for India at Adelaide, Virat Kohli added:

“Prithvi has performed at the Test level, but he will be playing in Australia for the first time. So, I think it is very exciting to see his progress as well. Mayank came through last time around we toured here, and he batted brilliantly without any baggage. So that’s what you expect from the younger guys. Just go out there, have no baggage from the past, express themselves and put the team in strong positions.”

Play without fear, but be calculated: Virat Kohli

The Indian captain advised the youngsters in the team to play a fearless brand of cricket but, at the same time, be calculated and read situations for the team. Virat Kohli further added:

“It is pretty exciting to always have young guys in the team because they can play more freely and you literally get them to enjoy their skill sets. They must make sure when they have the opportunity to capitalise, (they do it) as much as possible for the team. And, let the senior guys take more responsibility and the pressure of what comes with playing a Test match and a full Test series. Really looking forward to see how they go, and we are very confident about them.”

The Test series between India and Australia will kick-off with the Day-Night encounter at Adelaide from Thursday, December 17.