IND v AUS 2020: 'Prithvi Shaw is low on confidence and Shubman Gill hasn't played a single Test' - VVS Laxman

Former middle-order batsman VVS Laxman has opined that the Indian cricket team is faced with a huge selection dilemma with regards to their opening combination for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He pointed out that while Prithvi Shaw's confidence seems to be shattered by his indifferent performances, Shubman Gill doesn't have any experience at the Test level.

VVS Laxman made these observations while previewing the first Test between India and Australia in a recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

The respected commentator was asked about the biggest challenges he sees India facing in the pink-ball Test starting on December 17. He responded that the batting department, and the openers in particular, could be an area of concern.

"I think it is the batting lineup and the opening combination."

VVS Laxman is astonished that KL Rahul was not part of the Indian team for the pink-ball warm-up encounter. He concluded that it implies the Karnataka opener is not in contention for a place in the Indian lineup for the first Test.

"Because when we see the practice games, I was surprised that KL Rahul was not playing the only practice match with the pink ball. That means he is not in the fray as far as the first Test is concerned."

VVS Laxman on the second opener's spot being an area of concern for Team India

VVS Laxman observed that Shubman Gill is yet to make his Test debut

VVS Laxman pointed out there will be a toss-up between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill for the second opener's spot alongside Mayank Agarwal.

"That means it has to be decided between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor highlighted that while the Mumbaikar's confidence is down in the dumps, the Punjab batsman is yet to make his Test debut.

"Prithvi Shaw is low on confidence and Shubman Gill hasn't played a single Test match."

VVS Laxman signed off by observing that India being without an experienced partner for Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order will be the biggest headache for Virat Kohli and the team management.

"So inexperience is there as far as the opening partner who is going to open with Mayank Agarwal. So that's the biggest question I feel Virat Kohli has in front of him."

Virat Kohli and the Indian thinktank are faced with a tough call to choose between the two youngsters for the vacant spot at the top of the order. While Prithvi Shaw is the incumbent opener and has the experience of playing a few Test matches, Shubman Gill has form on his side but is a greenhorn at this level.