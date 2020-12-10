IND v AUS 2020: ‘Any lower than four I wouldn’t be overly happy, anywhere up there I’m fine’ – Steve Smith hints at opening the batting in Tests

With Australia yet to lock in their opening combination, star batsman Steve Smith recently admitted that his side’s bench strength would be tested in the forthcoming four-match Test series against India.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins with a pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

After star opener David Warner suffered a groin injury in the second ODI on November 29, Joe Burns was likely to open the batting with debutant William Pucovski.

However, Pucovski sustained a concussion on Tuesday (December 8) after being struck on the helmet by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer during the first warm-up game.

Meanwhile, Joe Burns, who is the only fit recognised opener in the squad, has been going through a lean patch with the bat recently. The 31-year-old Queenslander has managed a top score of a measly 29 across his last seven outings.

Steve Smith, however, sounded optimistic of the newcomers helping the hosts fare well. He told reporters:

“I think our depth is obviously going to be tested with Davey out a few potentially new players coming in. It’ll test us out, no doubt, against a good Indian outfit...They beat us out here last time and they’re a very good side. Whoever is up there and whoever is in the team hopefully we will do our job and can have a successful summer.”

William Pucovski, who was ruled out of the second tour match starting Friday (December 11) following the blow, did not even travel with the rest of the squad to Adelaide for the opening Test match.

While pundits have thrown their weight behind Marnus Labuschagne or Matthew Wade to open the innings, Steve Smith did not rule out donning the opener’s role himself.

The 31-year-old, who scored 216 runs at an average of 72 in the ODI series against India, added:

“That doesn’t bother me too much. I’ve batted a fair bit at number three, so three or four. Any lower than four I wouldn’t be overly happy...Anywhere up there I’m fine.”

‘I’m comfortable where I’m at right now,’ says Steve Smith

Steve Smith in action during the third T20I on Tuesday

Steve Smith’s ban on leadership roles ended in March, two years after the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. When asked about being reinstated to the coveted post, the former Aussie skipper said he is enjoying his present role.

“Right now I think [Test captain] Tim [Paine] and Fincy are doing really good jobs... I’m comfortable where I’m at right now.”

After leading the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, there were possibilities of him replacing the injured Finch as captain in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series. However, Australia head coach Justin Langer clarified that Steve Smith needs to go through “a process” before being considered for the role.