IND v AUS 2020: 'Best in the business' - Jasprit Bumrah spotted giving tips to Indian starlet Kartik Tyagi

Jasprit Bumrah has quickly become one of the best fast bowlers in the world. His unique action and lethal yorkers have established the Ahmedabad-based bowler as the best all-format pacer in Indian cricket at the moment.

After a successful IPL 2020 campaign with the Mumbai Indians in the United Arab Emirates, Jasprit Bumrah is currently quarantining with the Indian cricket team in Sydney. There was an intra-squad practice match recently, while the squad has also been sweating it at the gym.

Net sessions are quite crucial for any cricketer ahead of an international tour. To assist the Indian batsmen with their training, the BCCI sent rising star Kartik Tyagi as a net bowler to Australia.

While Kartik Tyagi was helping the batsmen practice, he also caught up with Jasprit Bumrah and possibly took some tips from the 'best in the business.'

BCCI shared three photos from Jasprit Bumrah and Kartik Tyagi's brief conversation Down Under.

Why Jasprit Bumrah really is the best in the business

To earn 'the best in the business' tag is a very challenging task, given that there are thousands of fast bowlers across the world.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken giant strides in world cricket over the last few years. He started his journey with the Mumbai Indians back in 2013.

Some magnificent performances for Gujarat in the domestic arena helped Jasprit Bumrah break into the Indian T20I team. He even represented the nation in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Bumrah has not looked back after that breakthrough. The 26-year-old is currently in the Top 10 of the ICC Test and ODI Rankings for bowlers.

Looking at that quarantine finish line approaching like 😏#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/YefT4HclUW — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 19, 2020

Bumrah played an enormous role in the Indian team's historic Test series win over Australia two years ago. He picked up 21 wickets in the four matches and fans will be expecting a similar performance from him this time around as well.