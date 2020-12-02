IND v AUS 2020: Cameron Green age, height, cricket stats and other details

After registering back-to-back wins over the Indian cricket team, hosts Australia have decided to rest some of their marquee players for the final ODI in Canberra. This call allowed a few upcoming stars to gain a place in the match squad, and medium-pace bowling all-rounder Cameron Green received his maiden ODI cap.

Cameron Green is one of the most promising talents in Australia right now. The Australians already have two brilliant pace-bowling all-rounders in Moises Henriques and Marcus Stoinis. If Green replicates his domestic performance at the international level, Australia will have one of the best sets of all-rounders in ODI cricket.

Since Cameron Green is playing his first ODI against the two-time Cricket World Cup winners, here's a look at his age, cricket stats, height, and other significant details.

Cameron Green age

Two new faces on the field for the final #AUSvIND ODI!



🇮🇳 T Natarajan makes his India debut



🇦🇺 Cameron Green gets maiden Australia cap



Which newbie are you looking forward to watch? 😀 pic.twitter.com/fjNtfi3pVC — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

Cameron Green was born on June 3, 1999. He is 21 years and 182 days old (December 2, 2020).

Cameron Green height

Cameron Green is 6 ft 1 inch (184 cm) tall. His tall height will assist him in extracting more bounce from the surface.

Advertisement

Cameron Green cricket stats

Among all formats, Cameron Green has impressed the most in first-class cricket. The Perth Scorchers player, who is also present in the Australian Test squad for the upcoming series against India, has scored 1,196 runs in 19 first-class games.

Big moment in Canberra! Steve Smith presents young gun Cameron Green with ODI cap No.230 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qYuez1Lq8h — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 2, 2020

His four centuries and three fifties highlight that it is challenging to dismiss the all-rounder once he settles in the middle. In List-A cricket, Cameron Green has 167 runs to his name in eight innings.

Talking about his bowling skills, Green has taken 30 first-class wickets including a couple of five-wicket hauls. In 50-over matches, the youngster has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.27. He went wicketless in both innings of his last first-class game for Western Australia.