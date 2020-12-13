IND V AUS 2020: Chris Rogers backs Will Pucovski to pass ‘concussion test’

Former Aussie opener Chris Rogers is confident that young Will Pucovski can bounce back following the concussion that will keep him out of the Adelaide Test against India.

Will Pucovski was struck in the head during the practice game between India A and Australia A last week. He was subsequently ruled out of the first Test against India.

Rogers, also the assistant coach of the A team, expressed faith in Will Pucovski. He feels the opener should be in contention for the Boxing Day Test.

Rogers was quoted as saying in a Reuters report:

“Time is gold. Every day is going to count for him. And now he has a bit more time to prepare for Melbourne, that's going to help.”

Rogers opens up on Will Pucovski’s battle with concussions

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Following the latest blow to his head, Australian media pointed out that Will Pucovski had already suffered nine concussions. However, Rogers played down worries about the 22-year-old’s technique against short-pitched bowling.

Rogers, who opened for Australia in 25 Tests, added:

“I know he's done so much work on playing the short ball and he just made a mistake. Sometimes you don't always get it right. But what people might not know is he played a couple of (Sheffield) Shield games and they tried to bounce him from almost the 10th over, for his whole innings, and he got two double-hundreds. So he has actually been playing that short ball pretty well."

The 43-year-old added that Will Pucovski has confidence in what he is doing, and that if he gets the opportunity to play Test cricket, he can take on the Indian bowlers.

On the out-of-form Joe Burns, Rogers suggested that the opener must concentrate harder. He commented:

“There's probably a lot of noise in his head at the moment. But the best thing he can do is just go out and worry about the next ball.”

Australia are battling multiple injury issues ahead of the Adelaide Test against India. While both David Warner and Will Pucovski have been ruled out, Cameron Green also suffered a concussion after being struck on the head during the practice game against India on Friday.