IND v AUS 2020: ‘If you’re not comfortable against a particular delivery, you’re going to get a lot of it’ – Sunil Gavaskar warns Will Pucovski

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has cautioned Will Pucovski against a bouncer barrage from the Indian bowling attack.

In an interview with Sydney Daily Telegraph, Gavaskar stated that the Indian bowlers now know the chink in Pucovski's armour, and that they will look to capitalise on it during the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The legendary batsman gave Mohammed Shami a special mention.

“He’s [Mohammed Shami] got as good a bouncer as any I’ve seen...Definitely. I think you would expect that to happen. Once you enter the ground whether it’s playing for your country, or even playing for your state or club, you’re going to cop it," Sunil Gavaskar said.

“If the word is that you’re not really comfortable against a particular delivery, you’re going to get a lot of it. I don’t see India easing up because he’s [Will Pucovski] had a history of concussion,” Gavaskar reasoned.

Pucovski, who was set to make his debut in the opening Test, sustained a concussion on Day 3 of the first tour game against India A on Tuesday (December 8). The 22-year-old opener was struck on the front of his helmet by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer, and he fell to his knees and remained on the ground for a few minutes.

He was immediately attended to by the medical team following what was his ninth concussion till date. Cricket Australia confirmed that Will Pucovski was able to walk around after being attended to by team doctor John Orchard.

A makeshift opener might fill Will Pucovski’s shoes

Will Pucovski was going through a purple patch having scored 495 runs in just two Sheffield Shield matches

Even though Will Pucovski has travelled with Australia’s Test squad to Adelaide, he remains a doubtful starter in the first Test. With David Warner sidelined with a groin injury, Pucovski was primed to make his debut while opening the batting with Joe Burns.

The concussion, however, has sent the team combination into a tizzy. While many pundits have suggested Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade or surprisingly even Shaun Marsh to pair up with Burns at top of the order, star batsman Steve Smith has hinted at blunting the new ball himself.

The upcoming Test series will start with a pink-ball game in Adelaide (December 17-21), followed by day matches at Melbourne (December 26-30), Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19).