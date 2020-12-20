IND v AUS 2020: Despite COVID-19 concerns, SCG Test on track for now - Cricket Australia

Amid doubts emerging over the Sydney Test between India and Australia in wake of the COVID-19 situation, Cricket Australia clarified on Sunday that the SCG game was on track for now.

With a fresh COVID-19 cluster emerging in Sydney, some reports claimed that the venues of the third and fourth Test could be interchanged.

However, Cricket Australia has confirmed that as of now, the third Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 as scheduled, while the final Test will be played in Brisbane from January 15.

In an official statement, Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley said:

"The third Test is more than two-and-a-half weeks away, which provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney. We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Cricket Australia has developed a solid track record of delivery throughout this most challenging of summers and will continue to make appropriate and proportionate decisions in consultation with our biosecurity team, governments, State & Territory Associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association, our partners and venues.”

Cricket Australia ready with contingency plans: Nick Hockley

Hockley further assured that Cricket Australia has its contingency plans in place and is well-prepared to deal with any situation emerging out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He informed that CA has prepared for the possibility of COVID-19 hotspots and state border closures over the course of the summer.

Hockley further added that protocols put in place have been effective in ensuring the safety and success of the men's and women's domestic and international programmes so far.

Hockley pointed out that the first Test in Adelaide also faced a COVID-19 scare but was organised successfully. He was also confident of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne going ahead without hassles.

“We will continue to work closely with all relevant parties to make the right decisions in the appropriate timeframes," Hockley added.

The COVID-19 cluster in Sydney forced the cancellation of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Meanwhile, Sydney-based players David Warner and Sean Abbott have been flown into Melbourne earlier than scheduled.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy after an emphatic eight-wicket triumph at the Adelaide Oval, as India were bundled out for a record low score of 36.

The teams will now lock horns in the Boxing Day Test that begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.