IND v AUS 2020: Dodda Ganesh feels it is 'crazy' that Mayank Agarwal is India's sixth bowling option

Former Indian fast bowler Dodda Ganesh was surprised to see Mayank Agarwal roll his arm over during the Australian innings in the ongoing second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ganesh stated that he had watched Mayank Agarwal play since his U-19 days and added that the Karnataka team management never considered him as a bowling option. After watching him bowl an over against Australia in Sydney, Dodda felt it was 'crazy' that the Bengaluru-born batsman was the international team's sixth bowling option.

"I've seen Mayank Agarwal since his Karnataka U-19 days. Trust me, the Karnataka think tank never considered Mayank as a bowling option. I've hardly seen him bowling even in the nets. And now he's the sixth bowling option for India in the ODIs #Crazy #DoddaMathu #AUSvIND," Dodda Ganesh wrote on Twitter.

Why the Indian cricket team had to use Mayank Agarwal in the bowling department

Mayank Agarwal has taken only three wickets in his domestic career. Nonetheless, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli handed him the ball to bowl the 35th over in the IND v AUS 2020 second ODI.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini were having an off-day with the ball. Hence, Kohli had no choice but to look for alternatives. Agarwal made a strong start to his over as he gave away only two runs in the first four balls. However, Steve Smith ruined his economy rate by smashing two boundaries off the final deliveries.

As the part-time spinner proved to be expensive, Kohli brought back Chahal and introduced Hardik Pandya into the bowling attack. Australia ended the innings with a superb score of 389/4.

The visitors have already lost their openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal, in the chase of 390. Skipper Virat Kohli will have to play a special knock to keep the ODI series alive.