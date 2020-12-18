IND V AUS 2020: 'Don't listen to Ian Chappell' Justin Langer weighs in on the switch-hit debate

Australia coach Justin Langer was recently asked about his opinion on the switch-hit, to which he jokingly replied, ''Don't listen to Ian Chappell.''

The switch hit has divided opinions ever since it became mainstream in modern-day cricket. Ian Chappell had recently weighed in on the shot, saying the switch hit should be outlawed as it puts the bowler at a disadvantage.

Chappell argued that as a bowler has to nominate which arm and from which end he will bowl, a batsman should not be allowed to change his stance during the delivery.

Justin Langer bats for 'switch-hit' to stay

Justin Langer argues otherwise and believes it's part of the modern game. The Australian coach said:

''I went down to my brother's place a few weeks ago, and for the first time, he's coaching. He's coaching his 10-year-old son Noah.''

"And they're down there at training and Noah's reverse-sweeping and switch-hitting, and he's saying, 'You can't do that', and I say, 'What do you mean you can't do that?' That's what they do now, and it's great."

"Tell him - because if you get out doing it you look like a clown - do it but get bloody good at it because if you don't, everyone's going to jump over you. It's part of the modern game, particularly in T20 cricket," Langer added

Justin Langer also praised Glenn Maxwell who is considered a master of the switch hit. Maxwell showed his switch hitting ability recently in the limited-overs series against India.

Justin Langer took over the coaching role when Australian cricket was going through turmoil after the sandpaper saga. The 50-year-old has brought a new identity to the Aussies with team now playing hard and fair cricket over the past couple of years.

Switch-hit has continued to divide opinion ever since its inception but Justin Langer indicated it's here to stay.