IND v AUS 2020: 'Don’t worry, his bat swing will come back' - Sourav Ganguly confident about Rishabh Pant's ability

Rishabh Pant's precocious talent grabbed eye-balls very early in his career as the man from Uttrakhand took the IPL by storm. His exploits with the bat and Wriddhiman Saha's regular injuries allowed the selectors to change the dynamics of the Test squad.

From Saha, a specialist gloveman who can bat, India went on to select Rishabh Pant, a specialist batsman who can keep wickets, for the tour of England in 2018. The 23-year-old also kept wickets the last time India met Australia in their den in 2018.

Rishabh Pant's performances weren't too bad as he scored centuries in both the tours and kept the wickets well too. Two years on, the wheel of fortune has turned.

Wriddhiman Saha was more imposing with the bat in IPL 2020 than Rishabh Pant, who failed to make any significant mark for the Delhi Capitals.

Moreover, after all these months as India and DC's wicketkeeper for Pant, Saha is still considered the best for the job in the country. This means Pant might not be the starting wicketkeeper when India take on the Australians in the first Test in Adelaide on 17th December.

Sourav Ganguly believes in Rishabh Pant's talent

Rishabh Pant was also dropped from the limited-overs squads to Australia and was replaced by Sanju Samson.

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president and one of Rishabh Pant's mentors in the Capitals last season, however, isn't too fazed about his shoddy form. He told PTI:

Advertisement

“Don’t worry. His bat swing will come back. He is a young guy and all of us need to guide him. He’s got tremendous talent. Rishabh will be fine."

When asked who would be India's first choice in Australia, Ganguly was non-committal, saying:

“Only one can play, so whoever is in best form will play.”

India will begin the 4-match Test series with a day-night match in Adelaide after which they will move on to the iconic MCG for the Boxing Day encounter commencing from 26th December. Before that, they will take on the Aussies in two limited-overs series starting Friday.