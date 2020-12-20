IND v AUS 2020: 'Everyone is a little bit shocked that the game is over,' reveals Pat Cummins

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has revealed that his team is still finding it hard to believe that the first Test at Adelaide is over inside three days.

At the end of day two, Team India had a handy lead of 62 runs in their second innings and looked set to build on it.

Pat Cummins stated that Australia's plan was to try and get the Indian team all-out at a score of 200 at the most. However, they were themselves surprised with the way things panned out on the third morning.

The Indian batsmen fell like nine pins, getting bowled out for just 36 runs - their lowest Test total ever. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were sensational with their line and length.

Hazlewood bagged incredible figures of 5-8, while Cummins supported him well with figures of 4-21. India's 90-run target was never going to be daunting for the Aussies, as they won by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"At the start of the day, we thought if we kind of scraped through and maybe bowled them out for around about 200, this is chasing down 260, I thought that was achievable. But for that to happen, we are talking late tomorrow, so yeah just amazing. Everyone I think is a little bit shocked that the game is over, " Pat Cummins said in the post-match video conference.

Pat Cummins happy to see Joe Burns back among the runs

Joe Burns relieved after reaching a half-century

Joe Burns has been going through a rough patch of form of late. Having scored just 57 runs from five innings in the Sheffield Shield this season, Burns also couldn't score much in the practice games leading up to the Test series.

While many believed Burns didn't deserve a place in Australia's playing XI for the first Test, skipper Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer showed their full support to the incumbent opener.

He repaid their faith in style as he scored an important half-century in the second innings. Pat Cummins was delighted with Burns finding his form and believes it has lifted the mood in the Aussie camp.

"Yes he was brilliant today, Burnsy (Burns). You know, tough opener as well, copped a nasty one on the elbow and battled through. It's a great feeling around the Test squad at the moment. Someone like Burnsy, a massive part of our summer last year. Obviously, he didn't have the runs on the board that he would have liked coming into here. But the selectors and Painey (Tim Paine), great call to keep him in the side. So happy for him today," Pat Cummins said.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.

While the Aussies will look to continue their winning momentum, the Men in Blue will try to make a strong comeback in the Test series.