IND v AUS 2020: ‘Had Virender Sehwag been in Virat Kohli’s place, he would have never returned home,' says coach AN Sharma

Virender Sehwag’s coach AN Sharma has now lent his voice to the debate on Virat Kohli’s paternity leave. During a Facebook live interaction with Sportskeeda, Sharma said that Sehwag would have never returned from a tour for any personal reasons.

“Sehwag would have never returned from a tour,” Sharma told senior journalist Indranil Basu during the live interaction. “The game has given you everything. Sachin Tendulkar returned to play the World Cup (1999) within two days of his father’s death. I can give it to you in writing that Sehwag would have never returned as cricket comes first for him.”

Virat Kohli will not be available for the remaining three Tests against Australia as he returns home to be alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, for the birth of the couple's first child.

After facing an embarrassing defeat in the first Test at Adelaide where they registered their lowest-ever score of 36 runs, India will now take on the hosts in the next Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day (December 26).

Virat Kohli should have stayed with the team: AN Sharma

Virat Kohli is India’s best batsman and was also the highest scorer (74) in the first Test. Considering Kohli's importance in the team's line-up, Sharma was vocal in expressing his displeasure with the Indian captain.

“I don’t agree with Virat Kohli,” said the 76-year-old. “He should have stayed with the team, he should have worked with the team and continued as the captain. He’s a brilliant captain and a brilliant cricketer," said Sharma.

Sharma is also dissatisfied with the trend of cricketers taking breaks every now and then. He emphasised how the COVID-19 pandemic had brought a halt to sporting activities, which meant it was a long enough break for everyone.

“You can occasionally take a break from the sport when you are playing at the top level. Because of the COVID-19 situation, everything came to a halt and cricket just started. If anyone takes a break after such a long break then what’s the fun?” questioned Sharma, the man behind Sehwag’s development as a top cricketer.

Earlier this month, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson took a break during the second Test against West Indies and the first T20I against Pakistan to be with his wife Sarah for their daughter's birth.