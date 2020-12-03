IND v AUS 2020: 'Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are two capable all-rounders that can change the nature of a match,' says Michael Holding

India managed to register their first win on the tour of Australia by beating the Aussies by 13 runs in the third ODI at Canberra.

The stars of the show were Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, whose fantastic partnership of 150 runs for the sixth wicket bailed India out of trouble and helped them post a competitive total of 302-5 in their 50 overs.

Pandya scored 92* off just 76 balls while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 66 off just 50 balls as both smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park.

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding was extremely impressed with the way Pandya and Jadeja batted, and reckoned that both of them have the ability to turn the game on its head with bat and ball.

"Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are two capable all-rounders that can change the nature of a match with both bat and ball. Pandya at the moment no ball, forget the ball, but we saw the bat. And Jadeja also with the bat, they had a very good partnership," Michael Holding said in a video on his YouTube channel.

It was so important for Virat Kohli to spend some time at the crease: Michael Holding

Virat Kohli's patient knock of 63 helped India build a platform with the likes of Pandya and Jadeja to follow

Michael Holding believes that Virat Kohli's innings of 63 runs off 78 balls was crucial in setting up a platform for the Men in Blue with the likes of Pandya and Jadeja to follow.

India were losing wickets at regular intervals and Kohli's innings just made sure that their innings did not fall apart completely.

Pandya and Jadeja made full use of the hard work done by Kohli and cashed in to help India post a competitive total.

Advertisement

"It was so important that Kohli spent some time at the crease this time around. They got a reasonably good start and Kohli continued that. It wasn't better than a run-a-ball, he got his 63 runs off 78 deliveries. But it was important that he spent some time at the crease especially with the middle-order failing," Michael Holding said.

"So by the time Pandya and Jadeja got there, they had some sort of foundation to build. And they certainly built on it as they had a fantastic innings that pushed India's score past 300," Michael Holding further added.

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played at Canberra on December 4. Although Australia won the ODI series 2-1, the Men in Blue will have the winning momentum going into the T20I series.