IND v AUS 2020: Harry Conway becomes second player to be substituted in warm-up game

In latest developments coming in from the SCG, Australia A fast bowler Harry Conway has been substituted with a concussion after being hit on the head during the final session on Day 1.

India won the toss and batted first, scoring 194 runs with the help of a 76-run stand for the final wicket between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Australia A were majorly derailed by the fall of early wickets. The Indian pacers ran through the line-up as the Australians folded for 108.

This is the second concussion case reported in the camp. Earlier, rising star Cameron Green was hit on the head off a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah as the ball went past his hands and hit him flush on the head there.

Harry Conway was initially cleared to continue

A short, rising bumper passed through his helmet grill off Navdeep Saini's bowling. The pacer was then continuously peppered by the Indian fast bowling unit.

Another short ball from Mohammad Siraj hit him on the helmet after the ball ricocheted off his glove and hit him flush. The physios rushed to the ground after Conway was hit and cleared him to continue batting.

Harry Conway seemed to be in serious discomfort after the blow. He was finally run out at the end of the session. After initial examinations, he looked okay to continue for the next day, but he showed concussion symptoms in subsequent tests.

Before the start of play on Day 2 of the three-day game, it was announced that Harry Conway would be the second player to make way for a concussion substitute in the ongoing warm-up match.

Second concussion sub of the match at the SCG:



Harry Conway is out, replaced by Mark Steketee.



CA say he did not report concussion symptoms on the field when hit but when assessed again after play he did#AUSvIND #AUSAvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 12, 2020

India drew a lot of criticism from the cricket pundits as the chin music Conway received wasn't considered suitable by some of the experts. Mark Steketee has been called up as a concussion substitute in place of Harry Conway as India take the field to bat for the second time in the pink-ball warm-up game.