IND V AUS 2020: 'Have watched him a lot' Nathan Lyon reveals how he learnt from Ravichandran Ashwin

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon recently revealed that he watched Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling to learn from the Indian spinner before touring to the subcontinent. The 33-year-old also emphasised on how they are similar yet very different kinds of off-spinners.

Nathan Lyon spoke highly of Ashwin and termed him a world-class bowler. The Australian offie said:

''Ashwin is a world-class bowler, to be honest. I have watched him a lot especially when I had gone to tour India and the subcontinent to try and learn of him. But he is a very cagey bowler; he has got all the variation.''

''He's very cagey with the way he changes his pace, so he is a very talented bowler. We are similar in a way but we are very different as well, so I can't really compare myself to him. I think his records speak for his own, so hats off to Ashwin.'' Nathan Lyon further added.

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon are considered two of the best spinners in the game's longest form. Surprisingly, Ashwin was the pick of India's bowlers in the first Test in Adelaide when all the focus was on their fast bowlers. The 34-year-old picked five wickets which included a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Nathan Lyon's performance in Adelaide Test

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon only managed to pick one wicket in Adelaide as the Australian seamers did the bulk of the damage. Lyon could have taken the prize scalp of Virat Kohli in the first innings had the Aussies taken a DRS after Tim Paine caught behind the Indian captain.

"Maybe they should have..." - @RickyPonting on one of the big talking points from the opening day in Adelaide #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NPvWOY1dfc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020

Even with all the focus on seamers from both the sides, Ashwin and Lyon will know that they will have a significant role to play with their spin bowling. With Australia already 1-0 up, the Indian team will have to dig deep to make a comeback in the four-match Test series.