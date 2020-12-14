Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane will be under no pressure when he takes up the captaincy of the Indian Test team after Virat Kohli departs. Kohli will play the first test against Australia starting on December 17 before vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane takes over for the rest of the series.

Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rahane will be at ease as he already has a good track record as Test captain. On Star Sports Game Plan, the Indian legend said:

There is no real pressure on Ajinkya Rahane, because both the times that he has led the team, he has won. He led against Australia at Dharamshala and India won. He led against Afghanistan and India won. So, as far as his captaincy is concerned, there is going to be no pressure because he knows he is at the moment, only the stand-in captain for the 3 Test matches.''

"Ajinkya Rahane won't lose much sleep over captaincy."

Ajinkya Rahane will captain in 3 Tests against Australia

''I don't think the fact about being a captain or carrying on as captain is going to be part of his thinking at all. He will do the job as honestly as he plays his cricket, which means, as a batsman, he will go out there and try and let Pujara try and grind the opposition in and play a few more shots maybe.''

Ajinkya Rahane led the India A side in the two warm-up ties against Australia A. The Indian batsman looked at ease as he shuffled his bowlers astutely in the field. Rahane also impressed with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 117 in the first warm-up game which was laced with 17 boundaries and one six.