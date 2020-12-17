IND V AUS 2020: 'He has improved as a bowler' - Cheteshwar Pujara heaps praise on Nathan Lyon

Cheteshwar Pujara showered praise on Nathan Lyon after the day's play and claimed the off-spinner has vastly improved in the last 5 years.

The Indian batsman was dismissed for 43 in the first innings of the Adelaide Test by Nathan Lyon. Lyon picked up Pujara's wicket for the 10th time in his career, and no other bowler in Test cricket has dismissed the India No. 3 on more occasions.

Pujara was looking solid at the crease and formed a partnership with Indian skipper Virat Kolhi. Speaking about Nathan Lyon after day 1 of the first Test, Cheteshwar Pujara said:

''I think he has improved as a bowler in the last four-five years and it’s the revs that he gets. He likes to bowl and bowl as many overs as possible, and that’s another advantage which he has.''

''His line and length is really good and he has improved a lot, and that is something which helps him. His revs are in a much better position now than the last four-five years, and he likes to take on the challenge. As a batsman, we have to be prepared and take the challenge," Pujara added.

Nathan Lyon could have dismissed Virat Kohli in the first Test at Adelaide

Nathan Lyon could have even been responsible for Virat Kohli's dismissal as he was caught down the leg side by Tim Paine. However, the umpire deemed Kolhi to be not out, and Australia didn't review the decision. Replays showed Kohli's glove made contact with Nathan Lyon's sharply turning delivery.

Nathan Lyon was getting an ample amount of turn on the first day of the Test match. The off-spinner is nearing 400 Test wickets, and at the moment, he is arguably one of the best spinners in the longest format of the game. Nathan Lyon ended the first day with figures of 21-2-68-1.