IND V AUS 2020: 'He's certainly an option'- Tim Paine indicates Matthew Wade could open against India

Australia captain Tim Paine revealed that Matthew Wade is definitely an option to open the innings for Australia going in the first Test against India. Paine also talked about how quiet a few players have put their hand up given the crisis the Aussies are going through at the top of their order.

Talking about Matthew Wade's chances to play as an opener, Paine said:

"He's (Wade) certainly an option to open the batting. No doubt about that. I think we've got a number of guys who are willing to open the batting. That says a lot about our group, not just Wadey."

"Wadey in particular, we saw against New Zealand last year with the short-ball stuff, he's willing to put his body on the line for his team.' We know he's as tough as nails and he'll do a good job no matter where he bats. Obviously, we have got a scenario where we could have a different opener, and we've had a number of guys put their hand up to do it if that's the best thing for the team. That's a great thing for us."

Why is Matthew Wade a contender to open the innings against India?

Matthew Wade has scored 309 runs in 7 Tests against India.

Australia find themselves in an opening dilemma ahead of the first Test. David Warner is already ruled out due to an injury in the limited-overs series against India.

Will Pucovski is also unavailable after he took a nasty blow to the head in the warm-up tie against India A. Pucovski was concussed and had to be substituted out of the game.

Joe Burns, meanwhile, is going through a woeful run of form, and his performances in the warm-up game didn't do him any favours. The right-hander managed scores of 4, 0, 0 & 1 in two tour games against India A. Hence, Matthew Wade has emerged as a contender to play in the first Test against India as an opener.