IND v AUS 2020: 'I believe whenever I get an opportunity, I should try and win games for India,' says Shardul Thakur

India have finally found their first win on the tour of Australia after they managed to beat the Aussies by 13 runs at Canberra. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were absolutely brilliant with the bat, helping India post a competitive score of 302-5.

The Indian bowling attack then managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals and ensured that the Aussies fell just short of the target, knocking them over for 289.

The pick of the Indian bowlers was Shardul Thakur, who finished with figures of 3-51 in his 10 overs. Thakur has been in and out of the Indian ODI team for a while now and hasn't quite been able to cement his place in the playing XI. But he wishes to focus on what is within his control, and that is giving his best for the team.

"See, the selection is not in my hands, but I believe whenever I get an opportunity, I should try and win games for India. My mindset is also the same while playing - to win," Shardul Thakur said after the end of the third ODI.

On the ground, every player is focusing on winning the match: Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur stated that he focuses on giving his best for team India whenever he plays.

Shardul Thakur might not have found a place in India's ODI side had the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar been fully fit. However, he stated that he does not think of himself as someone who is just there to fill someone else's void.

"I don't think about getting just one match or replacing any injured player, these things are not in my hand to be honest. On the ground, every player is focusing on winning the match, " Shardul Thakur said.

The first of the three T20Is between India and Australia will be played at Canberra on December 4. Although Shardul Thakur is not a part of India's T20I squad, he has made a case for himself with his fine performance in the third ODI.