IND V AUS 2020: 'I do that every time I bowl'- Josh Hazlewood reveals the bowler he tries to emulate

Josh Hazlewood is often compared to Glenn McGrath given his ability to hit a consistent line and length like the Australian legend. After the victory against India in the first Test, Hazlewood was asked whether he tries to emulate McGrath, to which the 29-year-old said:

''A little bit. I try to do that every time I bowl, to be honest.''

Australia embarrassed India in the first Test in Adelaide as they bundled the visitors out for 36 runs in the second innings. The tremendous bowling performance set up an easy chase of 90 runs for the Aussies. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers as he registered a five-for after Patrick Cummins provided the initial breakthroughs.

Hazlewood also talked about how the Australian bowlers were ready to go hard at the Indians from the first ball on Day 3.

''We bowled a little bit fuller and straighter and there you go... all out for 36, good result. Ready to go from ball one makes a lot of difference, can go wrong if you take two-three balls to warm up,” Hazlewood said.

Josh Hazlewood says Australia have the blueprint on how to bowl to India

Hazlewood also hoped for a bit more grass for the upcoming Test which will be played with the red ball.

''Hope for a bit more grass on (for the rest of the series). We have got a blueprint from this game as to how we should go about it. Red ball is another change. We ticked a lot of boxes this game,'' the pacer said.

Many considered India to have the upper hand going into Day 3 as they had a handy 53 runs lead from the first innings. However, the story completely changed in the first session as Josh Hazlewood, and Patrick Cummins made a mockery of the Indian batting lineup.