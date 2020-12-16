IND v AUS 2020: 'I am quite excited to see how Ajinkya Rahane goes in this Test series,' states Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is looking forward to seeing vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's approach both with the bat and as a captain in the Test series against Australia.

Kohli will be heading back to India after the first Test, as he is awaiting the birth of his first child. Thus, Rahane will be leading the Men in Blue in his absence.

Virat Kohli believes Rahane will enjoy captaining the side for the last three Tests. He also reckons Rahane's batting will only get better with the added responsibility.

The Indian vice-captain's numbers in Australia are quite encouraging, as he has scored 616 runs in eight Tests at a healthy average of 44. He also showed some good form in the first practice game against Australia A where he scored an impressive century.

The 32-year-old looks well-focused and in good shape ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

SPECIAL - The two greats - @imVkohli & @stevesmith49 talk cricket.



Two batting geniuses sit down to talk about their love for the game, batting techniques & having more to life than just cricket.



You do not want to miss this!



📹📹https://t.co/3jEYM9zxzV #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fNrZXrxiVr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

"I am quite excited to see how Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) goes. I think he is someone who will enjoy the responsibility of captaining when I am away. He has played well and I think it is really his time to step up and he will relish that opportunity," Virat Kohli told Steve Smith in a video posted on BCCI's official Twitter page

Hanuma Vihari is a quite solid player and quite exciting: Virat Kohli

Hanuma Vihari celebrates after his maiden Test hundred

Virat Kohli is also eagerly waiting to see Hanuma Vihari unfold his batting masterclass in Australia. In nine Tests so far, he has scored 552 runs and has an overseas hundred against the West Indies to his name.

His solid technique has impressed the Indian skipper the most. Kohli will be hoping Vihari has a successful Test series with the bat as the latter's form could be crucial to India's chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"The one guy I am really looking forward to seeing bat here is Hanuma Vihari. I think he is a quite solid player and quite exciting and coming up," Virat Kohli asserted.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide from December 17 and will be a Day-Night encounter.

Virat Kohli will be itching to make an impact for the Men in Blue in the first Test before he leaves the Australian shores.