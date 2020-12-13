'IND v AUS 2020: 'I don't think I have an edge over Virat Kohli,' states Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been more than effective against Virat Kohli of late. The 29-year-old has managed to dismiss the Indian skipper in four consecutive ODIs.

Yet, Hazlewood feels that he does not have an edge over the 32-year-old going into the Test series, as the longest format is a completely different ball game compared to white-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli is only available for the first Test at Adelaide, as he will be heading back to India to attend the birth of his first child. Although the first Test will be played with the pink ball, Hazlewood reckons Kohli can cause enough damage with the bat.

Virat Kohli had scored some impactful runs in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also showed good form in the recently concluded white-ball series.

"No, I don't think so (on having an edge over Virat Kohli). It's just that I have had some luck against him of late in the white-ball stuff. So, I mean you take a little bit I guess into the next format. But I think it is pretty much a fresh start. It is a different story again with the pink ball, but he obviously scored some runs here last time with the red ball," Josh Hazlewood said in the pre-series video conference.

Hopefully we will nullify Virat Kohli's effect in the first Test: Josh Hazlewood

Virat Kohli disappointed after being dismissed

Josh Hazlewood understands how important Virat Kohli's wicket will be in the first Test. Kohli is arguably India's best batsman and will look to take the game to the opposition.

It will be of paramount importance for Australia to dismiss Kohli early, as he will look to make an impact before leaving Australian shores.

"I think it's just crucial to start well against him. We have only got here for the two innings in the one Test. So, it's crucial I guess to start well and hopefully nullify his effect in those innings, " Josh Hazlewood opined.

The first Test at Adelaide will be played from December 17 and both the teams will be looking to make a winning start to the series.