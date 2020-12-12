IND v AUS 2020: 'I think we know which bowlers we are coming up against,' states Marnus Labuschagne

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne believes the Aussies are ready to face the Indian pace battery, consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, etc.

Marnus Labuschagne reckons the Australian batsmen just need to focus on their strengths. He believes that the Indian bowling should not pose a problem to his team, as they have a fair idea of which bowlers will play and what to expect from them.

"We are obviously prepared. In international cricket, you see a lot of the same bowlers. We played Bumrah in the one-dayers, especially in the last one-dayer where he bowled really well. I think for us we know who we are coming up against and who are playing. For us, it is just really making sure we are focused and understand what the bowlers are doing. I think we know which bowlers are playing and just make sure we prepare accordingly," Marnus Labuschagne said during the pre-series press conference.

Australian bowling attack is the best in the world: Marnus Labuschagne

Australia's Test bowling attack

Marnus Labuschagne firmly believes the Australian bowling attack, made up of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, is the best in the world.

He feels the Australian batsmen have gotten better by facing such world-class bowlers consistently in the nets. According to Marnus Labuschagne, this would give them the best possible preparation to face the Indian bowling attack.

"We face the best bowling attack session-in, session-out during training. The likes of Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, Pattinson they are unbelievable bowlers. Facing them in every training session is only making us better. It always a tough task when you come against the best bowling attack in the world, and that is what we are, " Marnus Labuschagne asserted.

The first Test of the highly-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at Adelaide from December 17 in a Day-Night encounter. Both teams will be desperate to start the series on a winning note to gain some much-needed momentum.