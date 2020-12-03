IND v AUS 2020: 'I don't think that should be legal' - Michael Holding criticizes Glenn Maxwell's switch-hit 

A 'switch-hit' from Glenn Maxwell against Kuldeep Yadav during the 3rd ODI between India and Australia played in Canberra has sparked a new controversy. Highly regarded former West Indian cricketer Michael Holding has echoed Ian Chappel's views in opposition to the unorthodox shot.

Although the switch-hit is regarded as one of the most difficult shots to play in cricket, it has become highly popular lately. The shot requires the batsman to reverse the grip of his bat after the ball has been released by the bowler. This effectively allows a right-handed batsman to play like a left-handed one and vice versa.

This is what Glenn Maxwell did in the 42nd over to hit a huge six over deep point.

The shot invites contention because observers, including Chappel, believe that allowing such strokes puts the bowler at a disadvantage as he/she can't do the same change in the middle of their stride.

"I have absolutely no problem with the reverse sweep as we have seen so many batsmen play it quite well. But for the switch-hit, I am in Ian Chappel's camp where that is a concern," Michael Holding said on his Youtube channel.

Michael Holding expresses his discontent at Glenn Maxwell's switch-hit

Michael Holding said that you can't allow a batsman to change his grip if the bowler isn't allowed to change the bowling hand in the middle of an over.

He said:

"I don't see why you should allow a batsman to change from right to a left-hander or left to a right-hander just at a click of a 'switch'. Just like a bowler, you can't just switch in the middle of an over."

Michael Holding added:

"If you are reverse sweeping, you can rotate your legs or your wrists on the bat. Do whatever you want in that regard but once you switch the positioning of your hands and once your bottom hand becomes your top hand (and vice versa), that's what I am against. I don't think that should be legal. I have no problem with the reverse sweep and Maxwell can play both."

Michael Holding went on to say that he has been talking about the issue for a long time. He further added that people in administration and at the helm of the sport won't listen to his views because cricket is a batsman-centric game.

India and Australia have played the 3-match ODI series with Australia taking the trophy 2-1. They will now move on to the T20I series, beginning from 4th December.